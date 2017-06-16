OMG!! Man Dies In Along Elizabeth St and Bathurst St In Sydney After Been dragged under bus (Photos)

Pages Navigation Menu

A MAN was struck and killed by a bus in Sydney overnight after stepping out of a car which was stopped at a congested intersection.

About 3am, emergency services responded to the intersection of Elizabeth St and Bathurst St, Sydney, after reports of a pedestrian being struck by a bus.

The N100 Bondi Junction via Kings Cross bus was travelling north on Elizabeth St when the victim, believed to be in his 20s, allegedly stepped out of the passenger side of a red Toyota Corolla and was dragged underneath the oncoming bus.

The scene at the corner of Elizabeth and Bathurst Streets in the CBD early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The accident scene early this morning. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The accident scene early this morning. Picture: Gordon McComiskieSource:News Corp Australia

Shock... A bus driver is treated by a paramedic. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The bus driver is treated by a paramedic. Picture: Gordon McComiskieSource:News Corp Australia

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskieSource:News Corp Australia

Distressed... Passneger comforted by paramedics. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

