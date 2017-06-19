OMG! See Naked Pictures Of Vera Sidika Leaked By Her Angry Ex Boyfriend

Coming after Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika shared photos which suggested that she must have gotten another Nigerian moneybag boyfriend, her pained ex reportedly decided to get back at her by sharing her nude photo.

This reportedly same guy Sidika spent special moments together, shopped in the most expensive malls in Dubai, drove flashy cars with.

According to Kiss, he shared a photo of the Kenyan socialite boobs, with her nipples on display. What is evident is Vera’s tattoo, and we’re pushed to believe the nude is hers.

Click here to see photo

The post OMG! See Naked Pictures Of Vera Sidika Leaked By Her Angry Ex Boyfriend appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

