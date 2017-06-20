Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omotola Jalade’s daughter graduates from US high school – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Omotola Jalade's daughter graduates from US high school
NAIJ.COM
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's daughter Meraiah just graduated from a high school in the United States of America on Monday, June 19. Meraiah Ekeinde is one of Nollywood actress Omotola Ekeinde's beautiful daughters. The stunner just graduated from her …
Omotola Jalade's second daughter graduates from collegeInformation Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.