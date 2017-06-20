Omotola Jalade’s second daughter graduates from college – Information Nigeria
Omotola Jalade's second daughter graduates from college
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde will be a doting and very happy mother right now as her Second daughter, Meraiah, has graduated from college. The 17-year-old left Chrisland college in Lagos years ago and has been schooling in the Los …
