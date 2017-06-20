Omotola Jalade’s second daughter graduates from college

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde will be a doting and very happy mother right now as her Second daughter, Meraiah, has graduated from college. The 17-year-old left Chrisland college in Lagos years ago and has been schooling in the Los Angeles, United States, majoring in Fashion. The teen Knorr ambassador, who turned 17 recently, …

