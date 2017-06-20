On Buhari, Osinbajo: The next in line does not translate to next king – Pastor Bakare

Senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that, often, those next to the king do not succeed him when the time presents itself. By implication, the pastor is inferring that the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may not become the next president of Nigeria should Buhari’s seat become vacant.

The pastor gave this statement during a sermon on Sunday.

He said although he believes President Muhammadu Buhari is on the path to sure recovery and has recently been serving the nation he loves with diminishing energy due to his ill health, some power-hungry persons have rather sprung up to show-offs in their bid to register star performances and outdo their benefactors”.

He however said that, as for a successor, “the king may be cold” and “may need warmth, but the final authority is still in his hands…”

“Personally, I have been bombarded with requests for interview by the organised press for a very long time now, regarding the situation of the country but I have granted none. I hope the message today will answer their questions and allay all our collective doubts and fears.

“The next in line does not translate automatically to the next king. I kept quiet since because I know the day I will speak, all arrows will begin to fly, but guess what? I’m beyond the enemy’s reach.”

“What is happening in Nigeria is not new, it’s not strange, but if you don’t have the wherewithal, and your wife is in intense labour, you will panic.

“What is happening in this nation is not new, it’s not strange; our nation is going through birth pangs, Nigeria is in intense labour.”

“it appears that the Nigeria of our dreams is in protracted labour.”

“Our president who I believe is on the path to sure recovery has recently been serving the nation he loves with diminishing energy due to his ill health.

“As a result of the president’s present condition, all over the land, Absaloms and Adonijahs are springing up. Again this is not unusual.”

Absaloms, he said “embraces everyone and warm their hearts into the minds of the simple and gullible till they steal the heart of all men”.

But Adonjahs confuse birthright with leadership rights, and “assume that the next in line is automatically the next king, whenever the current king is no more”.

He however said that he“hopes that those within the polity with inordinate ambitions to take over power, fully, understand that all that will be left to their name at the end is a monument and not a movement”.

Pastor Bakare said they forget “one major fact, that the king may be very cold, may be very old and in need of warmth, but the king is not yet dead”.

“You don’t know what prayer requests are flying in this country, left, right and centre… people who do not learn from history will repeat the blunders of history till they themselves become history.”

“The king may be cold, the king may need warmth, but the final authority is still in his hands. All the actors in the corridor of power can keep acting, but the residual power is still in the man who is cold,” he said.

Pastor Bakare also said that he would personally mobilize all forces and lead a nationwide protest against any form of military takeover of the present democratic dispensation in the country.

