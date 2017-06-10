On Dammy Krane: Champagne living, palmwine income – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
On Dammy Krane: Champagne living, palmwine income
Dammy Krane is one of those celebrities on social media that, if you follow, could absolutely make you hate your day job. Private jets, fur coats and exotic cars, this singing of a thing must really be paying off. Last week, Dammy Krane was busted in …
