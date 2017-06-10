Onazi: Super Eagles Missed Experienced Players Vs Bafana Bafana

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf:

Super Eagles stand-in skipper Ogenyi Onazi has admitted that the experienced players in the Eagles squad were sorely missed in Saturday's 2-0 home loss to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier here in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian side were without the injured Mikel Obi and Victor Moses and the dropped China-based pair Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye.

The Super Eagles lost their first home game since 2015 after goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau gave the Bafana Bafana their first competitive win over Nigeria.

"We have the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon to look forward to after this game," Onazi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"We did well in the first half just like they did, just that when we conceded the first goal the team was a bit nervous and so I think we needed some of our experienced players to beef up the team.

"The team is built around lots of young players.

"We needed to make some important decisions in the final half of the game. The goals didn't come. We wished we played like we played in the first half.

"Nobody wants to lose but I believe things will get better."

