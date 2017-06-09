Onazi Versus Hlatshwayo: A Tale of Interim Captains – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Onazi Versus Hlatshwayo: A Tale of Interim Captains
THISDAY Newspapers
Rival captains Ogenyi Onazi of Nigeria and Thulani Hlatshwayo of South Africa have set a fiery tone for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this weekend. The Group E showdown in Uyo offers the South Africans another chance to beat their fierce …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!