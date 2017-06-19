Ondo APC chieftain dies in custody of kidnappers

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese-Odo local government Hon. Olumide Odimayo in the custody of gunmen who kidnapped him last Thursday. Ondo Police Public Relations Officer Femi Joseph confirmed the death of the APC chieftain who was kidnapped at his country home in Igbotu, Ese-Odo Local Government of the state.

