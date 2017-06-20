Ondo APC chieftain found dead after kidnap

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Olumide Odimayo, who was abducted last Thursday, was found dead yesterday in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

The late Odimayo was abducted by gunmen while returning from a trip.

It was learnt that his body was found near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu communities.

APC State Publicity Secretary, Prince Abayomi Adesanya, who confirmed Odimayo’s death, said the incident had been reported to the police.

Adesanya said the body of the late politician was found by vigilantes, adding that the death had thrown the party into mourning.

The secretary said the late Odimayo contributed to the success of APC in the last governorship election.

He said: “He supported the party with all he had when he returned from the United Kingdom (UK). We will surely miss this great man.”

It was gathered that the late Odimayo returned from London shortly before he was abducted.

Police spokesman Femi Joseph, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the command had arrested eight suspects.

The spokesman said the police arrested the suspected kidnappers of the slain politician before his death.

He said efforts by the police and some youths led to the arrest of the suspects.

Joseph said: “The leader of the kidnap gang confessed to the police that Odimayo was in their custody. We discovered that the other kidnappers decided to throw him into the river when they knew that they were no longer safe.

“We felt so bad with the unfortunate incident and we are worried by the death of the politician after a successful operation. I can assure you that the suspects will face the full wrath of the law. Others in the abduction and subsequent killing of Odimayo will not go unpunished.”

The post Ondo APC chieftain found dead after kidnap appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

