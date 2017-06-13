Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo APC crisis: Again, Kekemeke refuses to honor committee’s invitation

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The embattled Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Isaac Kekemeke has again refused to show up before the three man fact finding committee set up to look into his activities. Kekemeke was suspended by some members of the state executive committee over an alleged financial misappropriation and high handedness. The embattled Chairman was […]

