Ondo APC crisis: Akeredolu still bitter over primaries – Kekemeke – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ondo APC crisis: Akeredolu still bitter over primaries – Kekemeke
Vanguard
RATHER than wane, the post governorship primary crisis in the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ondo State has continued to fester. The crisis took a new twist last week with the suspension of Hon. Isaac Kekemeke as the state chairman of the party.
Akeredolu: 100 days and beyond
…Protests Sack Of 600 Workers In Ondo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!