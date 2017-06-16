Ondo APC disciplinary committee recommends Kekemeke’s expulsion

• Party’s SEC, SWC scrutinise report

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Disciplinary Committee in Ondo State, has recommended that former chairman, Isaac Kekemeke, be expelled from the party.

In the report, the committee found Kekemeke guilty of allegations against him and subsequently recommended his expulsion.

Chairman of the committee, Prince Abayomi Adesanya, told Daily Sun that the committee based its recommendations on evidence before it.

He said the former chairman did not appear before the committee throughout its sittings to defend himself, and added that he was invited thrice but failed to honour the invitations.

Regardless, he said other leaders of the party, including acting chairman, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, appeared before the committee and presented series of evidence. Adesanya said the committee sat for 14 days, being the ultimatum given by the State Executive Committee that constituted it, stressing that the committee was fair and just in its recommendations. He also said the report of the committee will soon be made public, after the State Executive Committee and the State Working Committee of the party have approved it.

Daily Sun, however, gathered that the committee, in its report, specifically recommended Kekemeke’s expulsion over negligence since assumption of office of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Kekemeke was also found guilty of anti-party activities as he was said to have supported the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the governorship poll, against the APC which he chairs.

