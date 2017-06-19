Ondo Assembly Passes 2017 Budget

Tope Fayehun, Akure

Lawmakers in Ondo State yesterday passed into law this year budget of N170,846,580 billion after jerking it up by N1 billion.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN had proposed a budget of NN169,720,580 with the aim of improving the living standard of the residents of the state.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House, the Chairman, Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Sunday Olajide, said the increase in the budget was to make funds available to meet the pressing needs of some MDAs.

The Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon.David Oloyeloogun, who announced the passage of the budget , said the Assembly will start oversight function once the governor signs the budget.

Oloyeloogun lamented the effects of economic recession on developmental activities in the all sectors of the state.

The Speaker,however urged the MDAs to intensify efforts at generating more revenue for the state.

The post Ondo Assembly Passes 2017 Budget appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

