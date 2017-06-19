Ondo assembly passes N170.8 bn 2017 budget

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday passed the N170.8 billion 2017 appropriation bill. The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Sunday Olajide, had presented the report of the committee to the House at plenary. Olajide said that the bill had undergone proper scrutiny by members while public sittings were held […]

