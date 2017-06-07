Ondo govt submits N169bn budget estimate to Assembly

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state yesterday forwarded the N169,720,580,000,00 state’s 2017 budget estimate to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Assembly is expected to deliberate on the budget, which is the first of the Akeredolu-led administration.

In another development, Governor Akeredolu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to make the environment better for sustainable development.

He harped on the need to protect the environment for the collective well-being of man kind.

The governor, who spoke during this year’s World Environment Day celebration, decried open defecation by people, adding that such practice is tantamount to inviting cholera and diarrhoea.

Akeredolu, who described the theme of this year’s event: Connecting people to nature, as apt, said it was unmistakable suggestion of the indispensable symbiotic relationship between human beings and their natural environment for quality existence.

“The choice of this theme appears deliberate; it sets out to showcase the connection between man/woman and nature.

“It will afford all relevant stakeholders opportunity to think deeply about this all-important subject and give useful contributions that will engender environmental sustainability,” he said.

The post Ondo govt submits N169bn budget estimate to Assembly appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

