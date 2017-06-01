One person dead after Elandsfontein trains crash – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
One person dead after Elandsfontein trains crash
Independent Online
Johannesburg – One person has died and about 50 others injured when two Metrorail trains collided in Elandsfontein early on Thursday morning. Metrorail Gauteng confirmed that it had halted operations in east Johannesburg after the collision although it …
[ALERT] 1 dead, 50 injured in Metrorail collision in Ekurhuleni
Metrorail trains collide in Joburg
1 dead, dozens injured in Elandsfontein train crash
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!