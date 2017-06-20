One person die, four others injured as traders clash in Abuja

In a violent clash between Hausa and Igbo traders at Kuje, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, one person died on Monday while four others sustained injuries during the clash. There were conflicting accounts of the crisis but one had it that the crisis erupted after a Hausa youth was arrested by a vigilante …

