Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

One person die, four others injured as traders clash in Abuja

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a violent clash between Hausa and Igbo traders at Kuje, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, one person died on Monday while four others sustained injuries during the clash. There were conflicting accounts of the crisis but one had it that the crisis erupted after a Hausa youth was arrested by a vigilante …

The post One person die, four others injured as traders clash in Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.