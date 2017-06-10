One shot dead by soldier in Kaduna

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

A Soldier attached to the Command Secondary school Kaduna yesterday shot and killed a 35 year old man over a minor disagreement that led to a protest that lasted several hours.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the disagreement stemmed from an attempt by the soldier to stop the deceased from scooping sand close to the perimeter fence of the school.

It was gathered that the soldier approached the deceased and others who took to their heels but the deceased stood his ground, pleading that he should be allowed to allowed to eke a living.

Infuriated by the audacity of the deceased, the soldier reportedly shot him dead, sparking a protest from youths From the area who took the corpse to the entrance to school and set up bonfire along Kachia -Mando express highway.

A combine team of police and the army later dispersed the protesters, with three persons sustaining gun shot wounds. A statement from 1division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna said it was investigating the matter.

The statement reads: “The attention of Headquarters 1 Division Nigerian has been drawn to tension arising from an incidence that occurred at about 10:00am Friday, June 9, 2017.

A soldier of the Division Internal Security Force deployed at Command Secondary School Kaduna opened fire on some youths suspected to have encroached into the school premises. One of the youths was hit and died at the spot.

“Officers have been deployed to the scene of the incidence in response and the Police have also been invited to take control of the situation. The matter is been investigated and details will be made available as they become available.

“ The General Officer Commanding, appeals to law abiding citizens to remain calm and go about their daily lawful activities, while assuring that 1 Division remains committed to security in its Area of Responsibility in conjunction with other security agencies”.

