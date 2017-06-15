Onitsha traders relocate to N4bn new market

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Traders under the auspices of Onitsha Aluminium And Allied Dealers Technical Association (OAADTA), Onitsha, Anambra State, said they would soon relocate to their new ultra-modern market site worth over N4 billion at Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Announcing this at the market when executive members of the association and other traders visited the project to know the level of work already done, Chairman of the association, Chief Ifeanyi Okeke, said the modern market with more than 2,000 stalls was over 50 per cent completed.

Okeke, however, said the major challenge facing traders at the new market site was access road that would enable them transport their goods from source and deliver to their customers after transactions. He appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to come to the rescue of the traders.

Okeke explained that the reason for the traders’ relocation from their present site at Oguta Road in Onitsha was the fact that the area had become so congested that it could no longer accommodate the number of traders that increased from time to time.

