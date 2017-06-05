Pages Navigation Menu

Online Business Coach & Social Media Champion John Obidi is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

John Obidi’s story is one of talent, grit, recognising and seizing opportunities, and giving back. In 2012, he was a Web Development and Programming instructor in Benin City, the Edo State capital, and while that can be seen as a big deal at the moment, John’s personal circumstances at the time weren’t as ideal as […]

The post Online Business Coach & Social Media Champion John Obidi is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Hello. Add your message here.