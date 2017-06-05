Only FCT Minister Can Issue Land Titles In Abuja – AGIS – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Only FCT Minister Can Issue Land Titles In Abuja – AGIS
Leadership Newspapers
Acting director, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo has reiterated that it is only the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello that has the constitutional rights, on behalf the president to issue land titles in Abuja …
AGIS Records N600m Increase in Revenue on Land Sales
Over 1000 Certificates of Occupancy are ready for delivery ―FCT minister
