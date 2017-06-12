Only N17bn Paris fund was paid to Rivers —Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has berated the Federal Government, saying it lied on its allegation that it disbursed N34 billion to Rivers State as Paris fund refund.

The governor who spoke, yesterday, at the first session of the 8th Synod thanksgiving service of the Anglican Province of Niger Delta, said that the Federal Government had taken propaganda to a ridiculous level.

He challenged the Federal Government to publish the state’s account into which it paid the N34 billion, adding that the Federal Government only paid a total of N 17 billion to the state’s coffers.

According to him, the payment was done twice, the first being N14 billion and after a protest by the state government that it was short-changed, the Federal Government had to pay another N3 billion to the state, making it a total of N17billion.

His words: “As I speak to you, no N34 billion was paid to Rivers State. I challenge the Federal Government to show Nigerians the account they paid the N34 billion into.”

Wike accused the Federal Government of deliberately under paying states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, its share of the Paris fund.

He said the Rivers State Government made sure its own share of the Paris fund was also used to clear outstanding salaries owed local governments.

He said: “I read on the pages of newspapers that Rivers State received the highest amount of the refund of the Paris Club to the tune of N34 billion. I want to say categorically, that is not correct.

“The President approved that every state and local government should receive 50 percent. They came to say that they could not pay 50 percent, but could only pay 25 percent. Now, the 25 percent of the 50 percent, they paid Rivers State Government and local government areas, N14billion.

“They short-paid Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Delta State, which are PDP states.”

“We are the only three states that were short-changed. They paid all other states completely. So we started fighting. We raised alarm and they said we still have N3bn. For the remaining of the 25 percent , they called a meeting. They now said, we cannot pay you that 25 percent fully. We will pay you part of the 25 percent now, pay part in September, pay part in December. If they pay part now, part in September and pay part in December, then it will mean that they have paid Rivers State Government, N34bn.

“If they say that we are entitled to N34bn, that will be understandable. Being entitled and paying the money are two different things.”

The governor said future Paris fund when paid to the state will be used to fund projects.

“They should come to Rivers State and see what we are doing with our money in comparison with the “change,” he said.

