Only two Kenyan CHAN venues ready – CAF – Vanguard

Only two Kenyan CHAN venues ready – CAF
Daily Nation
Only two Kenyan CHAN venues ready – CAF
Only two of five Kenyan stadiums earmarked to host the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in January 2018 are ready, a visiting CAF delegation said on Saturday. But the delegation led by CAF vice-president Constant Selemani brushed aside concerns …
