Onnoghen approves appointment of new Supreme Court Registrar

The Supreme Court will get a new Chief Registrar following the approval of Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha’s appointment into the office by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. Mustapha will replace the current Chief Registrar, Ahmad Gambo Saleh, who will assume new responsibility as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) on July 1, […]

