Onyeka Onwenu speaks against Lewd Contents in Today’s Music | WATCH

Nigerian music legend and activist Onyeka Onwenu in a recent chat with Hip TV revealed her disappointment at the manner ladies portray themselves in music videos today. The singer expressed her disdain at the manner at which ladies today allow themselves to be paraded on TV in sultry apparels. She however expressed hope that as […]

The post Onyeka Onwenu speaks against Lewd Contents in Today’s Music | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

