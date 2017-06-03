Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer, speaks on admiration for Thierry Henry – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer, speaks on admiration for Thierry Henry
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, has confirmed that Premier League side Arsenal, are keen to sign him from his Belgian club, Eupen. The Gunners have reportedly made a £6.8million bid, in order to activate the 19-year-old's release clause, after he …
Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lucas Perez and Henry OnyekuruBleacher Report
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners should sign Aubameyang says Fan TV RobbieDaily Star
It's a great feeling playing for the Super Eagles – OnyekuruAOL Footbal (press release) (registration) (blog)
Daily Cannon (satire) (blog) –FastOneTwo.com –Arsenal Insider –Sport Witness
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.