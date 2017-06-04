Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer

Young Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru has revealed that Arsenal have indeed made an offer to sign him.

Reports emerged earlier last week suggesting a deal had been completed before Arsenal denied any knowledge of the transfer.

But Onyekuru, who scored 20 goals in 36 appearances for Belgian side KAS Eupen last season, has admitted that his dream move to Arsenal is close to becoming a reality.

“Thierry Henry has always been my idol since I was a kid,” Onyekuru, 19, told the Nigerian Football Federation .

“I love watching him play, watching Arsenal and going to YouTube to watch most of his games.

“I remember saying if I had to move to the Premier League I want to be like Thierry Henry, so it’s like a dream come true and I’m looking towards it at the moment.

“It’s a good feeling for a club like Arsenal to come make an offer for me, this is due to my hard work in training and games. It’s a good feeling.

“I am waiting and working towards it and we’ll see how it goes after the [Nigeria] qualifiers.”

The post Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

