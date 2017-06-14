Onyekuru: Why West Ham must pay above Eupen striker’s £6.8m release clause – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Onyekuru: Why West Ham must pay above Eupen striker's £6.8m release clause
Daily Post Nigeria
West Ham will have to pay Belgian side, KAS Eupen, £7.87million for Henry Onyekuru, to ensure he qualifies for a work permit. The Nigerian striker is close to sealing a move to the Premier League side, but according to the Daily Mail, the Hammers would …
