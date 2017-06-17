‘Onyekuru’s contract confidential’

Belgian Pro League outfit KAS Eupen have opted to keep the future of Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru close to their chest despite increasing reports of his exit.

According to reports, there have been official bids put in for the services of the 20-year-old, but Eupen would rather prefer that negotiations for the striker remain confidential.

A spokesman of Eupen told supersport.com this week: “We never disclose any information about transfers as long as they are still in negotiations (no matter which club).

“We will make an official statement as soon as everything is officially done.”

No doubt Eupen know that it is only a matter of time before Onyekuru makes that exit

A fortnight ago, Eupen had sensed that there will be a frenzy around their main man and immediately gave “an exclusive mandate” to player broker and businessman Mogi Bayat. It was clear that the Belgian club knew that they will come up against some of Europe’s big spenders.

“The large amount of often divergent interest shown by clubs, agents, advisers, etc in a potential transfer of KAS Eupen player Henry Onyekuru has led us to give Mr Mogi Bayat an exclusive mandate to negotiate with the various parties on behalf of KAS Eupen. Also, with a view to making such a transfer as trouble-free as possible for the player concerned insofar as KAS Eupen receives an acceptable offer and the player agrees thereto,” a statement from the club in early June revealed.

