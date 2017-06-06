Ooni expresses shock over Osotimehin’s death – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ooni expresses shock over Osotimehin's death
Vanguard
Ile-Ife (Osun) – The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed shock over the death of the Executive Director of United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin. Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, UNFPA Executive Director
He Called Himself An 'Honorary Woman': Remembering A UN Crusader
Saraki, NMA, Nigerians in Diaspora, others mourn Osotimehin
UN population agency chief Babatunde Osotimehin has died
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!