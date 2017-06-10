Ooni, Others Preach Peaceful Co-existence Among Nigerians – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Ooni, Others Preach Peaceful Co-existence Among Nigerians
Some prominent Nigerians have called on all ethnic nationalities to stop hate speeches in order not to compromise Nigeria's unity. Speaking in an interview with reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja …
