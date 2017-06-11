Ooni visits Gov Ahmed, calls for national unity

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, Ojaja II, on Sunday called on Nigerians to work for the unity, peace and corporate existence of the country, using diversity as an instrument of strength.

Ooni Ogunwusi made the call in Ilorin when he paid a visit to Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed at the Government House.

The royal father said Nigerians have sacrificed immensely for the corporate existence of the nation, calling for more patriotism and mustering of all available resources for the growth and development of the country.

“We have more to benefit as a united entity. We must, therefore, sacrifice for the generations yet unborn,” the monarch said.

Ooni Ogunwusi described Gov Ahmed as a focus-driven governor and an embodiment of simplicity and humility.

He congratulated the governor on the 50th anniversary of the state.

In his remark, Gov Ahmed said the country’s diversity should be seen as a source for strength, rather than a source for disunity.

“God has a reason for creating us in this geographical entity called Nigeria. We should allow that reason for greatness to manifest,” Ahmed said.

The Governor cautioned against utterances capable of threatening the corporate existence, peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We should be able to live together in peace, irrespective of our political, social, ethnic or religious differences. Everyone must be an advocate of peace,” Ahmed said.

He described Ooni Ogunwusi as an epitome of peace, considering his antecedents since he assumed the throne of his forebears.

Ahmed noted that the royal father has redefined the role of traditional rulers as participatory in the act of governance.

