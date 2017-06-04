Opera singer, Abidoun Koya, Lifts Up Nigeria

Opera music diva, Abiodun Koya, is sounding a clarion call of renewed hope and patriotism with the release of an inspirational song entitled, Lift Up Nigeria.

Lift Up Nigeria is a chorus that is very easy to learn. It was composed and arranged by the talented singer while it was produced by award-winning music producer, Wole Oni.

Koya has had a successful career as an Opera singer in the United States for about 20 years. The soprano vocalist studied Business Management at the University of Columbia, Washington and has a Masters Degree in Music from Catholic University.

With infectious eagerness, Koya describes the new song as an inspired song different from what she has worked on. “Lift Up Nigeria is a song that everybody can sing along to easily. My dream is to start a fire of love and patriotism about Nigeria amongst fellow citizens of our beloved country. Speaking negatively about Nigeria will be an ungrateful thing. We shouldn’t join others to put our country down. We should love our country dearly irrespective,” she says.

The song earned rave reviews from world leaders after it was performed first at the grand opening of former President Olusegun Obasanjo Library in March, and later at Aso Rock during a special thanksgiving service for Acting President, Yemi Osinbanjo.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

