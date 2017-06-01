Operators list threats to FG’s broadband plans – Vanguard
Guardian
Operators list threats to FG's broadband plans
Vanguard
LAGOS—Broadband service providers in Nigeria have warned that the broadband plan of the Federal Government might be derailed unless difficulties threatening to cripple their operations were addressed immediately by the government. The operators …
Telcos send SoS to NCC, say we are dying
