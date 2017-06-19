Opinion: Isoken is the most accurate movie about Chimamanda yet
by Alexander O. Onukwue Even while the final credits scrolled up, you lingered by the steps to know if there…
Read » Opinion: Isoken is the most accurate movie about Chimamanda yet on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!