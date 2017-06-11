Opinion: The fire burned and Nnamdi Kanu disappeared by Buchi Obichie

NAIJ.COM

Editor's note: Nnamdi Kanu's agitation for an independent Biafra state has seen an upsurge in thee support for secession but he seems to have gone mute since some northern youths gave a 90 day ultimatum to Igbos in the north to vacate. In this opinion …



and more »