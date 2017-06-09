Pages Navigation Menu

“Opposition leaders say Turkey turned into ‘semi-open prison”

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World

Main opposition leaders say Turkey has transformed into a semi-open prison where democracy is suspended. The head of the main opposition bloc in parliament, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, criticised the fact that lawmakers, journalists and academics have been jailed. He told reporters on Friday in Ankara: “if Turkey has turned into a semi-open prison today, and if…

