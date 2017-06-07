Oprah Says $5M an Episode for ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive for OWN; BET’s CEO Concurs – Atlanta Black Star
Oprah Says $5M an Episode for 'Underground' Is Too Expensive for OWN; BET's CEO Concurs
Atlanta Black Star
“Underground” fans won't be pleased to hear what Oprah Winfrey has to say about picking up the series. (WGN). When WGN America decided to cancel its hit series “Underground” last week, fans were hopeful that OWN would pick it up for a third season.
