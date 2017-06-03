Optometrist says blurry vision is a sign of cataract
An Ibadan based optometrist, Dr Chika Okereke on Friday, says that blurred vision is a possible sign of cataract. Okereke who works with Primrose Eyecare and Optometry Clinic, said this in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan. She said also that age-related cataract can cause blindness and vision impairment.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!