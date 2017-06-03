Optometrist says blurry vision is a sign of cataract

An Ibadan based optometrist, Dr Chika Okereke on Friday, says that blurred vision is a possible sign of cataract. Okereke who works with Primrose Eyecare and Optometry Clinic, said this in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan. She said also that age-related cataract can cause blindness and vision impairment.

