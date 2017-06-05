Pages Navigation Menu

Orji Uzor Kalu: Expect Buhari before June 11

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from from the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) which he founded, has said that President Buhari’s health has improved considerably and Nigerians should expect him in the country by June 11, Vanguard reports. He made this known in an interview […]

