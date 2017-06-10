Orocrypt; The Ethereum Blockchain Meeting the Precious Metals

Orocrypt; a Panama-based blockchain platform created by a team with members having more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial industries; is making it’s way among serious investors.

Cryptocurrencies that are linked to a physical asset are starting to make their appearance in the market: Orocrypt being one of them. With their goal to produce a token made out of gold: the company is now offering investors to take part in an exciting adventure and capitalize on the future of the precious metals.

The OROC token ICO begins on June 14, 2017, 6:00 AM (PDT) and finishes on July 14, 2017, 6:00 PM (PDT). All OROC tokens represent shares in the company and entitle holders to dividends, the right to vote, and rights to payout in case of acquisition or sale. There is a limited amount of tokens available: 500,000.

The month-long ICO will offer investors and cryptocurrency community members an opportunity to purchase Orocrypt tokens (OROC). OROC tokens represent shares themselves. OROC are built on the Ethereum protocol, and are compatible with all Ethereum wallets.

The project has many impressive features to offer:

– Company Founders with more than 30 years/each of extensive experience in financial markets and banking.

“This is something is still unseen in the cryptocurrency industry. ”

– Project based on an infallible asset: Gold.

“We all know how this precious metal always standed out in any ages of the human history and we don’t think it is over yet. Orocrypt will be offering a unique product called Gold token which will represent the ownership of 30 grams of LBMA-quality gold and they will be looking to expand to Silver, Platinum and bespoke in the future.”

– Only 500,000 OROC tokens (Company Shares) available during ICO.

“With such a low amount for sale; the unique opportunity to become a share-holder of the company and receive the included perks (voting rights and returns) is limited.”

– A team with a background of successful projects and reputable names.

“Great amount of work that can prove their intentions and how serious they are in the matter.”

– Backed by the top legal advisers.

“The company is making sure that everything regarding their upcoming project will be legally correct and represented; something that is; sometime; questionable in many new cryptocurrency projects. The Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores of Panama has been informed about this share-tokens sale.”

About Orocrypt:

Orocrypt is a Panama-based company that will issue tokenized precious metals vault receipts. The Orocrypt tokens offered during the ICO (OROC) represent shares in the Orocrypt corporation.

Official Company Website – https://orocrypt.com/

Orocrypt Bitcointalk account – https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1925056

