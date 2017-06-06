Ortom dares Fulani herdsmen, says no going back on Anti-Open Grazing Law

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has assured that his administration was determined to ensure the enforcement of the Anti-Open Grazing Law. Ortom, who spoke with newsmen shortly after a State Security Council meeting at the state govenmrnt house, said he was worried over the recent threats by the Fulani herdsmen, who had vowed to resist […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

