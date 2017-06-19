Ortom recruits 4,150 cooks for school feeding programme in Benue

The Benue State government had recruited a total of 4,150 cooks for the Home Grown School Feeding programme of the Buhari administration. The Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor Engr. Utaan Terhide, made this announcement over the weekend while briefing newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. He maintained that the schools feeding program […]

Ortom recruits 4,150 cooks for school feeding programme in Benue

