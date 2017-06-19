Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom recruits 4,150 cooks for school feeding programme in Benue

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

The Benue State government had recruited a total of 4,150 cooks for the Home Grown School Feeding programme of the Buhari administration. The Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor Engr. Utaan Terhide, made this announcement over the weekend while briefing newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. He maintained that the schools feeding program […]

