Oscar Garcia Named New St Etienne Manager

Oscar Garcia has succeeded the long-serving Christophe Galtier as St Etienne‘s head coach.

The 44-year-old Spaniard leaves his role as Red Bull Salzburg boss to take over at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, where Galtier was previously in charge for eight seasons

“Welcome to Oscar Garcia and his staff at ASSE,” St Etienne chairman Bernard Caiazzo told the club’s official website. “Many clubs in Europe have congratulated us for having recruited Oscar Garcia.

“ASSE wanted a coach of international dimension capable of producing a beautiful game. Congratulations to [club president] Roland Romeyer and his management team for having, in less than four weeks, obtained the signature of a technician of such good reputation …

“Roland Romeyer, [sporting director] Dominique Rocheteau and I chose Oscar Garcia because he seems to us to be the man with his staff who best corresponds to the values of the Greens.”

Romeyer added: “Garcia has the perfect profile. He is competent, as proven by his success with Salzburg, but also passionate, experienced and innovative.”

