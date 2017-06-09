Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari hold joint Christian, Muslim prayers in Aso Rock

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Thursday called for more prayers and unity of the country. Both spoke during the breaking of fast by Muslims, Iftar, in association with the Christian faithful at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Osinbajo declared that the future of the […]

Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari hold joint Christian, Muslim prayers in Aso Rock

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

