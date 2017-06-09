Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari hold joint Christian, Muslim prayers in Aso Rock
Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Thursday called for more prayers and unity of the country. Both spoke during the breaking of fast by Muslims, Iftar, in association with the Christian faithful at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Osinbajo declared that the future of the […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
