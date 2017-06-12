Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo appoints Ismaeel Ahmed as Buhari’s aide on Social Investment Programmes

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed as the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes, SIP. Ahmed’s approval was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmed via his social media on Monday. He wrote, “Acting President, Prof […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

Hello. Add your message here.