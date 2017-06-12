Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo Appoints New Board Members For Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)

The Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Nigeria’s Acting President Osinbajo Finally Signs 2017 Budget

The Assistant Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mohammed T. K. Nakorji, made this known on Monday.

According to the list, Dr. Muhammad Isah from Jigawa State (North-West) has been appointed as the Chairman.

Here is the full list below:

  • Dr. Muhammad Isah -Chairman, Jigawa (North-West Zone)
  • Murtala Kankia -Member, Katsina (North-West Zone)
  • Emmanuel E. Attah-Member, Rivers (South-South Zone)
  • Danjuma Sado-Member, Edo (South-South Zone)
  • Ubolo I. Okpanachi-Member, Kogi (North-Central Zone)
  • Ken Madaki Alkali-Member, Nasarawa (North-Central Zone)
  • Prof. S. F. Ogundare -Member, Oyo (South-West Zone)
  • Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat -Member, Ogun (South-West Zone)
  • Sa’ad A. Abubakar-Member, Gombe (North-East Zone)
  • Dr. Vincent Nwanli-Member, Ebonyi (South-East Zone)

Nakorji said the appointment, which is for the first term of five years, is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

