Osinbajo approves news board for Code of Conduct Bureau – Vanguard

Vanguard

Osinbajo approves news board for Code of Conduct Bureau
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved a new board for the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB, naming Dr. Muhammad Isah from Jigawa state (North West) as its Chairman. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo;. The announcement was …
Osinbajo appoints members of Code of Conduct BureauYNaija
Osinbajo approves chairman, members for Conduct BureauThe Nation Newspaper
Osinbajo Appoints New Board Members For Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)Nigeria Today
TVC News –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
